Yorkshire's Sledmere House welcomes adorable baby horse who was on his feet in 45 minutes

Broodmare Julie gave birth to a beautiful bay colt just after midnight on Wednesday morning, Sledmere House has announced.

The estate's team revealed the baby horse was on his feet within 45 minutes of his birth "and he's barely laid down since".

Proud mum Julie nudges the bay colt

"We think we might have our hands full," they said.

The team also paid tribute to the proud mother, describing her as "a truly special broodmare" that they are "incredibly lucky to have".

A Grade I listed Georgian country house, Sledmere House is in the village of Sledmere, between Driffield and Malton, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The birth took place just after midnight on Wednesday