The Grade I listed Georgian country house is now home to two sets of Leicester Longwool lambs - a hardy rare breed of sheep able to cope with cold conditions.

The team at Sledmere House made the announcement that "three boys and one girl" had arrived on Twitter, sharing sweet photos of the twins with their followers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also appealed for help naming the four new lambs.

The adorable sheep were born in the early hours of Sunday morning [Image: Sledmere House via Twitter]

"We’re really struggling with names now as they need to begin with ‘G’ this year. We’ve obviously used a lot of names already with the January born lambs," they said.

In 2020, a five-year conservation effort was launched to help reverse the decline of Longwool sheep breeds in the UK.

A number of Longwool breeds had seen a steady decline, including the Leicester Longwool.

The team have asked for help naming the lambs [Image: Sledmere House via Twitter]

On January 12, it was announced the estate's very first Sledmere bred Leicester Longwool - who is named Lucy - had given birth to triplets.

"This is our first set of triplets in the Farm Park and we are delighted!," the team said at the time.

It was later revealed that while the two female triplets had stayed with their mum, the male lamb Godfrey was in the care of the farm park team.

"Unfortunately we haven’t been able to keep all three with mum Lucy, it was simply too much for her, it was always a big ask," they said.

All the lambs' names must begin with 'G' [Image: Sledmere House via Twitter]