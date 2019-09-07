Ben Barnett: Last chance to enter Rural Awards and champion our communities

It’s a busy time out there. Many a harvest operation is still in full throe and the livestock sales are cranking up a notch at the end of a summer that has been blessed with a plentiful supply of grass for grazing.

With this in mind, the entry deadline for The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards has been extended until midday on Monday.

Enter here - The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards



The extension gives the farming community extra time to put their businesses forward for deserved recognition.

By way of a reminder, there are 11 categories open for entries in this year’s awards, which are sponsored by Bishop Burton College, near Beverley.

Rural individuals, businesses and community organisations can all put themselves forward as part of our annual celebration of the countryside.

Collectively, this is our chance to promote the power and prowess of rural Yorkshire, the innovative ways in which families and individuals are generating incomes, providing local jobs, caring for the environment, delivering top-class goods and contributing to the rich vibrancy of their communities.

All this will come together at our awards celebration, hosted by BBC journalist Harry Gration, at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 10.

The categories are: Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Ryedale Auctioneers; Rural Innovator of the Year; Rural Hero, sponsored by The Robert Fuller Gallery; Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Myddleton Croft Investment Managers; Professional Services to the Community; Vet of the Year; Rural High Street or Rural Retailer; Rural Tourist Attraction, sponsored by FG Adamson & Son; Farm Shop; Student/Apprentice; and Diversification, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP Solicitors.

Recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Cundalls, and Farm of the Year, sponsored by Bishop Burton College, will be chosen by The Yorkshire Post.

Enter here before Monday’s noon deadline and help us champion excellence in our great county’s countryside.