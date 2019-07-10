Great Yorkshire Show: Gooseberry and pecorino pervade an aromatic cheese fair

The aroma of Wensleydale and Brie hung sweetly in the air as Jimmy Dickinson offered a potted version of his career.

He could attribute to his father the distinctive synthesis of French and British cuisine that the cheese and dairy section of the Great Yorkshire Show has become.

The second day of the Great Yorkshire Show

Free samples of rhubarb liqueur added an extra piquancy to it today.

The late Joseph Dickinson, who founded the venerable Longley Farm dairy at Holmfirth after the war, had conspired with his friend, the supermarket magnate Sir Ken Morrison, to revive the dairy classes at the Harrogate showground a couple of decades ago.

As the annual awards were presented, their work bore fruit – gooseberry, mostly – for Jimmy, who now runs the family firm.

He took in his stride the trophies for his extra rich cream, crème fraîche with lemon and ginger, and bio gooseberry yoghurt. He was, after all, probably Morrisons’ longest-serving supplier, he reflected.

The standard of entries had seldom been higher or more diverse, said one of the judges, David Harley, managing director of the Wensleydale Creamery at Hawes, who pointed to the rising popularity of Italian-style pecorino cheeses produced from sheep’s milk.

“That’s the pleasure of a show like this,” he said. “You’ve got the sheep and cattle in the pens outside and the dairy produce in here. From farm to fork in a few feet.”

Richard and Clare Holmes, who run the cheesemonger Cryer and Stott at Allerton Bywater, a business that began on a stall at Pontefract market, had reason to be grateful for the public’s new-found fondness for pecorino. Their concoction, Ewe Beauty, took the top award in the speciality cheese section.

“It’s like a Wensleydale, but less crumbly,” Mr Cryer said.

A few stalls from his, another cheesemonger was selling cheddar with caramelised onion and red wine, which he had named Drunken Monk.

The awards had been a battle of the microphones between the cheese stage and Rosemary Shrager’s cooking theatre, a few yards further down the hall. Ms Shrager, seldom one to be silenced, had carried on regardless with her rabbit-based cuisine as the purveyors of gold top milk and chocolate orange ice cream were honoured.