MPs say poor rural connectivity cannot be allowed to continue as new inquiry opens

A new inquiry into rural broadband and digital only services has been launched by a cross-party group of MPs.

Rural communities ‘ignored and underrated’ says damning Lords report

Broadband is key to easing rural communities crisis

5G broadband and affordable homes will help bring families back to the Dales

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee said it was following up on an original inquiry that it held five years ago because digital connectivity “remains a core issue for many rural communities”.

Neil Parish MP, chairman of the EFRA Committee, said the inquiry will seek views on whether the Government's plans to improve rural connectivity are sufficient. Picture courtesy of Joe Williams/Parliament.

The committee will explore what the barriers are to delivering superfast broadband and improved mobile phone coverage at an affordable cost to people in rural areas.

MPs are seeking evidence on whether enough is being done to address the disparity in coverage and digital service provision between rural and urban areas, and what the impact of the urban-rural digital divide is having on rural communities.

Their inquiry will also ask whether the Government’s policy and funding announcements for improving digital connectivity are adequate for rural areas.

The Government has a stated ambition to achieve nationwide full fibre broadband coverage by 2033. It also wants the UK to be a “world leader” in 5G connectivity, with the majority of the population covered by a 5G signal by 2025.

Neil Parish MP, chairman of the EFRA Committee, said: “The Government has identified the challenges for improving digital connectivity in rural areas and recently made numerous policy and funding announcements.

“We want to know if these plans for improving connectivity are adequate for rural areas and what is being done in the short term to improve delivery of broadband and improved mobile phone coverage to those living there.”

The Devon MP added: “The Committee will also test how the Government plans to ensure access to the growing number of online public services at no extra cost to rural consumers.

“Delivery of broadband in rural areas in the past has been poor. We cannot allow this problem to continue.”

Three Yorkshire MPs are members of the EFRA Committee and will help to shape the inquiry – York Outer’s Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, Keighley and Ilkley’s Labour MP John Grogan and Independent MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Angela Smith.

The committee has issued a call for written evidence. Submissions will be accepted until midnight on Monday, June 24.

MORE: Stay up to date with all the latest rural affairs news, views and features by joining our new Facebook group