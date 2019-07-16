Pig classes cancelled ahead of 144th Driffield Show

One of the country’s biggest one day agricultural shows returns tomorrow - but it will be without its traditional pig classes.



Tom Clifford from Sledmere, with his Grey Faced Dartmoor called Paddington, at last year's Driffield Show. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Organisers of the 144th Driffield Show have announced that the pig section has been cancelled because of a recent confirmed case of swine dysentery in the local area.

It comes after the pig classes at last week’s Great Yorkshire Show were cancelled over animal welfare concerns, prompted by a pig displaying signs of illness at another recent show - though the results later proved negative.

A statement issued this afternoon by the Driffield Agricultural Society read: “Following consultation with our society vets we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the pig section at this year’s Driffield Show. This decision has not been taken lightly and we thank everyone concerned for their understanding.”

The society also warned equine exhibitors to expect delays at the Kelleythorpe showground following a recently confirmed case of equine flu in the area.

Exhibitors are required to show documentation confirming vaccinations before any horses are unloaded.

“This may result in some delays so please allow additional time when commencing your journey,” the society said.

Visitors may not get to see pigs but there is a show first this year, in the form of camels. Joseph’s Amazing Racing Camels are among the main ring attractions.

The National Farmers’ Union said its deputy president, Essex farmer Guy Smith, will be at the show to listen to and discuss the concerns of local farmers.

Mr Smith will host an event for union members at the NFU stand at the show from 2pm.

Elsewhere at the show, there is a new cafe and coffee lounge in the Rix Pavilion and a newly configured food hall incorporating a food theatre.

Other attractions include gun dog and farrier demonstrations, a UK fencing competition and a dog show, as well as a range of competitive livestock and equine classes.

