Rural Awards 2019 - Last chance to enter The Yorkshire Post's countryside celebration

Rural and farming individuals, businesses and community organisations with a great story to tell have until midweek to enter The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards.

ENTER HERE: The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards



The 2019 Rural Awards culminates in a special awards evening at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 10. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The deadline for entries and nominations across 11 categories is midnight on Wednesday (September 4).

The awards are sponsored by Bishop Burton College, near Beverley, and are being held for a third successive year. They aim to promote, celebrate and champion excellence, dedication and innovation across the countryside.

However, this can only be achieved with our readers’ help.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The Yorkshire Post is acutely aware of both the sheer breadth of excellence that businesses and individuals across rural Yorkshire demonstrate day in, day out, as well as the constantly challenging climate in which they operate.

The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards are held in association with Bishop Burton College near Beverley. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“These awards are our way of celebrating and highlighting to the wider world, the incredible talent and dedication to be found in our countryside communities.

“It’s not too late to enter. Help us give our rural communities the platform they deserve.”

ENTER HERE: The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards



Some of the region’s most prominent countryside figures have been announced as judges for the awards. Dorothy Fairburn, northern director of the Country Land and Business Association, Adam Bedford, regional director of the National Farmers’ Union, Charles Mills, honorary show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, and Bill Meredith, chief executive and principal at Bishop Burton College, will all join The Yorkshire Post’s Agricultural Correspondent Ben Barnett in deliberating over the entries.

Once the judging is completed, a shortlist will be published next month before all the winners are announced at an awards evening hosted by BBC journalist Harry Gration at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 10.

The full list of categories includes: Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Ryedale Auctioneers; Rural Innovator of the Year; Farm of the Year, sponsored by Bishop Burton College; Rural Hero, sponsored by The Robert Fuller Gallery; Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Myddleton Croft Investment Managers; Professional Services to the Community; Vet of the Year; Rural High Street or Rural Retailer; Rural Tourist Attraction, sponsored by FG Adamson &Son; Farm Shop; Student/Apprentice; Diversification, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP Solicitors; and Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Cundalls.

The Lifetime Achievement Award and Farm of the Year will be chosen by The Yorkshire Post.

ENTER HERE: The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards