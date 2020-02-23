Stunning pictures capture the moment triplet lambs were born on Yorkshire farm
These stunning pictures captured the moment triplet lambs were born on a sheep farm.
As spring fast approaches, farms around the UK will deliver over 16 million lambs, including these triplets born at Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, on February 20. Farm manager Roger Nicholson and his assistant Ruth Burgess are seen helping the sheep through its pregnancy but many ewes will deliver their offspring unassisted out in the field.
1. The ewe licks her lamb
Lambs are born around four and a half months after the ewe falls pregnant, which can start as early as December and go on to as late as June.