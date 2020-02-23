Stunning pictures capture the moment triplet lambs were born on Yorkshire farm

These stunning pictures captured the moment triplet lambs were born on a sheep farm.

As spring fast approaches, farms around the UK will deliver over 16 million lambs, including these triplets born at Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, on February 20. Farm manager Roger Nicholson and his assistant Ruth Burgess are seen helping the sheep through its pregnancy but many ewes will deliver their offspring unassisted out in the field.

1. The ewe licks her lamb Lambs are born around four and a half months after the ewe falls pregnant, which can start as early as December and go on to as late as June.

2. A ewe licks her newborn baby clean The pictures show the lambs just seconds after they were born.

3. A lamb just seconds after being born Lambs are fitted with ear tags for identification - which they will keep for the entirety of their lives.

4. Ewe tends to her offspring Ewes and rams mate in a process called "tupping" which takes place in autumn - and are only able to fall pregnant once a year.

