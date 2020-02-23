The lambs are scanned to find out how many lambs they are carrying and its not uncommon for ewes to have triples, quads, or even quintuplets.

Stunning pictures capture the moment triplet lambs were born on Yorkshire farm

These stunning pictures captured the moment triplet lambs were born on a sheep farm.

As spring fast approaches, farms around the UK will deliver over 16 million lambs, including these triplets born at Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, on February 20. Farm manager Roger Nicholson and his assistant Ruth Burgess are seen helping the sheep through its pregnancy but many ewes will deliver their offspring unassisted out in the field.

1. The ewe licks her lamb

2. A ewe licks her newborn baby clean

3. A lamb just seconds after being born

4. Ewe tends to her offspring

