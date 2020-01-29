Yorkshire vet Julian Norton is releasing a new book on his life at a new practice

He has found fame for giving a fascinating insight into life in a rural veterinary surgery.

And now Julian Norton, known to millions of television viewers as The Yorkshire Vet, is releasing a new book next week.

The Yorkshire Vet: The Next Chapter will focus on Mr Norton’s move from the Skeldale practice in Thirsk – made famous by James Herriot author Alf White – to Rae, Bean and Partners in Boroughbridge, where he works with his wife, Anne.

Mr Norton, a columnist in The Yorkshire Post’s Country Week supplement, first started to write about his life as a country vet after being featured on Channel 5’s hugely popular series, The Yorkshire Vet.

He said: “Back in 2015, just after the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet was aired, a literary agent contacted me, saying he thought I’d be able to write ‘a great book’. I thought about it and, buoyed by the immediate success of the TV show, started writing my first book Horses, Heifers and Hairy Pigs – The Life of a Yorkshire Vet.”

We saw a little dog called Lenny this week, his gums as white as a cricketer’s trousers - Julian Norton

I'm very clear where the true skill lies - and it's not with the vet lancing an abscess on the jaw of a llama



The book, published in 2016, was a success, and Mr Norton said he discovered a real passion for the process.

He added: “Since then, I’ve loved writing and the whole process of recollecting past stories and pleasures, particularly in connection with my vet work.”

Mr Norton said the new book outlines the challenges of moving from Thirsk and finding his way in a new town.

He added: “In many ways, I was a new graduate again and I had to find a new home in Boroughbridge.

“The book is obviously based on more of my veterinary anecdotes and stories, but there are many personal thoughts about everything that the move entailed. I hope readers will enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

His new book will go on sale on Thursday next week at £16.99.

