Almost 200 students in Yorkshire are having to make alternative living arrangements to make way for hundreds of asylum seekers.

The HD1 studio flats are a four-minute drive from Huddersfield University and had 168 students signed up, ready to begin their tenancy this academic year, according to the property’s managing agent, Prestige Student Living. However, the Home Office had other plans for the 405-bed property and will be using it to house asylum seekers.

The students are now having to change their plans, being forced to find other accommodation just weeks before the university term begins.

A spokesperson for Prestige Student Living said: “Hudd Student Management, the landlord for HD1, informed us that the building will not be opening to students in September. This decision is beyond the control of Prestige Student Living.

The flats were a short walk from the University of Huddersfield.

“Our team took immediate action to inform students and help them secure alternative accommodation in Huddersfield and return all payments made to us. We deeply sympathise with the students affected by the news and will do all we can to support them.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being put on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.