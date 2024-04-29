St Hilda’s Church of England Primary School in Ampleforth will have its fate decided next week after a consultation was held on the closure of the school by North Yorkshire Council.

For the last 15 years the C of E school, which has served the village since 1890, has had no more than 36 pupils on its roll – and currently it has just 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council said the school has seen a consistent low intake of children in recent years, and a six-week consultation around the closure was launched earlier this year.

St Hilda’s C of E Primary School in Ampleforth

On May 7, the authority will consider the results of the consultation at its executive meeting. The consultation garnered around 80 responses with the majority not supporting the closure of the school.

However, the council said some of the responses said the school was not viable with such small numbers of pupils.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, said: “Thank you to all those who took part in the consultation. It is clear from the responses from local residents and parents that there is a lot of support for St Hilda’s Church of England Primary School and it holds a special place within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, low pupil numbers can make it challenging for a school to operate within its budget as well as maintaining a high quality provision, teaching and learning.”