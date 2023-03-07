She has come a long way from a girl who was born and brought up in Bradford.

And now Anita Rani is Chancellor of her home town university, having been installed at a ceremony yesterday, in what the TV presenter-cum-DJ-cum-all round whirlwind told the Yorkshire Post was one of the biggest days of her life.

"It is an incredible opportunity. There's no way, in my life, did I ever think I would be asked to be a Chancellor - let alone in my own city.

"It's insane, emotional, having my parents there. My dad said to me 'I didn't even go to university and here you are as Chancellor',” said the 45-year-old former Bradford Girls Grammar School pupil.

Anita Rani who has been installed as Chancellor at The University of Bradford during a ceremony on Monday.

“You go to university for the academics yes, but also for what the city has to offer. Bradford has so much going on culturally. “niversity is a defining time. It gave me the turning point in my career. This feels right.”

Ms Rani is also launching a scholarship, supporting small groups from Bradford and abroad into further education.

"I had this desire, for years and years and years, to help young women get access to further education. scholarship - small groups of young women, from Bradford and abroad, to get a bit of help. Which is amazing,” she said.

And for the ceremony at which she was installed yesterday, Ms Rani chose to wear a gown designed by a designer from Selby known for outlandish styles and a huge TikTok following who has already featured in Vogue.

Yashana Malhotra said: “This is a really exciting project and a great opportunity to do something different. It’s going to be a celebration of Anita.

"I’ve never designed an academic gown before so this is a new one for me. I haven’t long graduated myself and I have fond memories of seeing everyone in their gowns. A graduation gown is such an significant item of clothing.”

Ms Rani added: “I was given free reign. I presumed I would be in academic dress, but they said I could do what I liked.

