Askwith outstanding school: 'Remarkable' village primary school with just 103 pupils given outstanding Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a ‘remarkable’ Yorkshire village school are celebrating after being given an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating – with inspectors praising exceptional results throughout the year groups

Every parent questioned by inspectors at Askwith Community Primary School in Askwith, Otley would recommend the school to others according to the report.

Inspectors visited the school on November 9 and 10, 2022.

Pupils achieve incredible results in reading and mathematics at every assessment point throughout their school journey.

“As a result, Year 6 pupils are extremely well prepared for the next stage of their education”, inspectors said.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Headteacher Elaine Nayler said she was thrilled at the outstanding rating.

Askwith is a village and civil parish with a small population – just 103 pupils attend the school.

“The sustained hard work of our incredible pupils, the consistent support of parents and governors and the dedication and commitment of the staff, since the last inspection in 2008 have led to this result”, she added.

Inspectors said “parents and pupils know how lucky they are to belong to this very special school community”.

Leaders have achieved “the perfect balance between motivating pupils to achieve the highest academic standards alongside an equally ambitious commitment to pupils’ wider personal development”.

These highest of expectations are realised by pupils at the school, the report stated.

Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary at all times of the school day, and was evident in “every single lesson visited by inspectors”.

"There is no bullying”, inspectors added, “pupils know that staff would not tolerate it if it happened”.

This was the first routine inspection the school received since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Inspectors discussed the impact of the pandemic with leaders and have taken this into account in their evaluation of the school.

Pupils run their own clubs independently at the school.

Pupils learned to ring hand bells last year and now lead a bell-ringing club for younger pupils.

The outstanding leadership of leaders at all levels is "appreciated by the entire school community”.

"Every single member of staff is proud to work at Askwith”, the inspectors found.

“They are relentless in their pursuit of excellence in all aspects of their work."

Leaders enhance pupils’ spiritual education by the ‘awe and wonder’ that is frequently planned within the curriculum.

Every single child in Reception Year achieved the early learning goals for word reading, number and numerical patterns in the 2022 statutory test.

Staff hear pupils read every day and they quickly learn to read with confidence and fluency.

Inspectors said pupils understand about the rights of all human beings and our responsibilities towards each other.

The report concluded: “In addition to achieving well in their learning, all pupils, including those with SEND, are developing confidence rapidly.

"This is because of the outstanding curriculum for pupils’ personal development.