The qualification, which is employer endorsed and usually aimed at 16-18 year olds, is particularly aimed at those wanting to upskill or retrain for a new industry.

Barnsley College is to become one of only a few colleges in the country to offer the qualification to adults, in education areas including childcare, construction and digital.

From September these courses are being offered to people hoping to retrain or further existing careers, with options for flexible study from this month.

Students can go on to higher education or skilled employment

The qualification is equivalent to three A Levels.

College lead for T Levels, Neil Johnson, said: “Following the success of our initial T Level cohorts, it is a fantastic opportunity to be able to offer these world-class qualifications to adults to support their career aspirations, and with no course fees."

T Levels look to provide skills that employers in the region need, c ombining classroom study with industry placements and linking with local businesses.

KMF Training and Consultancy Ltd is one business that has taken on students for two years and is preparing to take on more.