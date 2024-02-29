It’s not always easy to pick out the best schools for your children, especially those who are entering into their second phase of education.

Luckily, there are plenty of schools to choose from in Yorkshire if you are looking for a school that has been highly accredited by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted).

We have compiled a list of the best and worst schools according to Ofsted’s latest ratings as well as their assigned ‘grades’ published on the Snobe website.

Yorkshire schools with high Ofsted ratings

The Ruth Gorse Academy

Address: Black Bull Street, Leeds, LS10 1HW.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Address: Leopold Street, Leeds, LS7 4AW.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A-

Roundhay School

Address: Gledhow Lane, Leeds, LS8 1ND.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Cockburn School

Address: Parkside, Leeds, LS11 5TT.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: C-

Mount St Mary's Catholic High School

Address: Ellerby Road, Leeds, LS9 8LA.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B

Leeds City Academy

Address: Bedford Field, Leeds, LS6 2LG.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: A-

Cockburn John Charles Academy

Address: Old Run Road, Leeds, LS10 2JU.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: C-

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School

Address: Tongue Lane, Leeds, LS6 4QE.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B

Archbishop Holgate's School, A Church of England Academy

Address: Hull Road, York, YO10 5ZA.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A-

Hu ntington School

Address: Huntington Road, York, YO32 9WT.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Vale of York Academy

Address: Rawcliffe Drive, York, YO30 6ZS.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B-

York High School

Address: Cornlands Road, York, YO24 3WZ.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: C-

Manor Church of England Academy

Address: Millfield Lane, York, YO26 6PA.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: C-

Tapton School

Address: Darwin Lane, Sheffield, S10 5RG.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Mercia School

Address: Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield, S7 2DY.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: B-

Parkwood E-ACT Academy

Address: Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UL.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B

Sheffield Springs Academy

Address: Hurlfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2SF.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B

Newfield Secondary School

Address: Lees Hall Road, Sheffield, S8 9JP.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B+

Holgate Meadows School

Address: Lindsay Road, Sheffield, S5 7WE.

Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)

Snobe grade: C+

Bradford

Dixons Trinity Academy

Address: Trinity Road, Bradford, BD5 0BE.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Carlton Bolling

Address: Undercliffe Lane, Bradford, BD3 0DU.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: C-

Feversham Girls' Secondary Academy

Address: 158 Cliffe Road, Bradford, BD3 0LT.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: C-

Dixons City Academy

Address: Ripley Street, Bradford, BD5 7RR.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Dixons Kings Academy

Address: Northside Road, Bradford, BD7 2AN.

Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)

Snobe grade: A

Dixons McMillan Academy

Address: Trinity Road, Bradford, BD5 0JD.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: A

Beckfoot Upper Heaton

Address: Thorn Lane, Bradford, BD9 6AL.

Ofsted ranking: Good (2)

Snobe grade: B

Yorkshire schools with low Ofsted ratings

Dixons Unity Academy

Address: Whingate Road, Leeds, LS12 3DS.

Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)

Snobe grade: C-

Bradford Forster Academy

Address: Fenby Avenue, Bradford, BD4 8RG.

Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)

Snobe grade: B+

Co-op Academy Grange

Address: Co-Op Academy Grange, Bradford, BD5 9ET.

Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)

Snobe grade: C-

Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College Academy

Address: Reevy Road West, Bradford, BD6 3PX.

Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)