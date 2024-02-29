Best and worst secondary schools in Yorkshire based on Ofsted ratings and grades ranging from A to C- including schools in Leeds, York, Sheffield and Bradford
It’s not always easy to pick out the best schools for your children, especially those who are entering into their second phase of education.
Luckily, there are plenty of schools to choose from in Yorkshire if you are looking for a school that has been highly accredited by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted).
We have compiled a list of the best and worst schools according to Ofsted’s latest ratings as well as their assigned ‘grades’ published on the Snobe website.
Yorkshire’s best and worst secondary schools based on Ofsted ratings and Snobe grades
Yorkshire schools with high Ofsted ratings
The Ruth Gorse Academy
Address: Black Bull Street, Leeds, LS10 1HW.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Dixons Trinity Chapeltown
Address: Leopold Street, Leeds, LS7 4AW.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A-
Roundhay School
Address: Gledhow Lane, Leeds, LS8 1ND.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Cockburn School
Address: Parkside, Leeds, LS11 5TT.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: C-
Mount St Mary's Catholic High School
Address: Ellerby Road, Leeds, LS9 8LA.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B
Leeds City Academy
Address: Bedford Field, Leeds, LS6 2LG.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: A-
Cockburn John Charles Academy
Address: Old Run Road, Leeds, LS10 2JU.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: C-
Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
Address: Tongue Lane, Leeds, LS6 4QE.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B
Archbishop Holgate's School, A Church of England Academy
Address: Hull Road, York, YO10 5ZA.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A-
Hu ntington School
Address: Huntington Road, York, YO32 9WT.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Vale of York Academy
Address: Rawcliffe Drive, York, YO30 6ZS.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B-
York High School
Address: Cornlands Road, York, YO24 3WZ.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: C-
Manor Church of England Academy
Address: Millfield Lane, York, YO26 6PA.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: C-
Tapton School
Address: Darwin Lane, Sheffield, S10 5RG.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Mercia School
Address: Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield, S7 2DY.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: B-
Parkwood E-ACT Academy
Address: Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UL.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B
Sheffield Springs Academy
Address: Hurlfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2SF.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B
Newfield Secondary School
Address: Lees Hall Road, Sheffield, S8 9JP.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B+
Holgate Meadows School
Address: Lindsay Road, Sheffield, S5 7WE.
Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)
Snobe grade: C+
Bradford
Dixons Trinity Academy
Address: Trinity Road, Bradford, BD5 0BE.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Carlton Bolling
Address: Undercliffe Lane, Bradford, BD3 0DU.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: C-
Feversham Girls' Secondary Academy
Address: 158 Cliffe Road, Bradford, BD3 0LT.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: C-
Dixons City Academy
Address: Ripley Street, Bradford, BD5 7RR.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Dixons Kings Academy
Address: Northside Road, Bradford, BD7 2AN.
Ofsted ranking: Outstanding (1)
Snobe grade: A
Dixons McMillan Academy
Address: Trinity Road, Bradford, BD5 0JD.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: A
Beckfoot Upper Heaton
Address: Thorn Lane, Bradford, BD9 6AL.
Ofsted ranking: Good (2)
Snobe grade: B
Yorkshire schools with low Ofsted ratings
Dixons Unity Academy
Address: Whingate Road, Leeds, LS12 3DS.
Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)
Snobe grade: C-
Bradford Forster Academy
Address: Fenby Avenue, Bradford, BD4 8RG.
Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)
Snobe grade: B+
Co-op Academy Grange
Address: Co-Op Academy Grange, Bradford, BD5 9ET.
Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)
Snobe grade: C-
Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College Academy
Address: Reevy Road West, Bradford, BD6 3PX.
Ofsted ranking: Inadequate (4)
Snobe grade: B-
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.