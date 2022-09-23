Boost to creative arts education in West Yorkshire

Wakefield's CAPA College and Backstage Academy have each been instrumental in shaping performing arts and events education over the past two decades.

Now, collaborating to further provision across West Yorkshire, it is hoped the partnership could bring a boost to young people in the fields of television, film, theatre and events.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said she was "delighted" at the news: "Our region is fortunate to have two organisations that excel in what they do. I hope that through working together to create a creative arts pathway for talented young people they will present opportunities for people across a range of careers in TV, film, theatre and live events.

"This initiative will help our region become more attractive for businesses in these sectors to come here and invest.”

The partnership brings together the academic and research teams.CAPA College, with a new multi-million pound site in the city centre, is home to dance, drama, recording and singing studios, a theatre and arthouse cinema.

The Backstage Academy in South Kirkby, meanwhile, is among Europe's most regarded events studios with pioneering technologies.