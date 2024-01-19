Boroughbridge High School is expected to close its sixth form after a decline in the number of students attending it.

North Yorkshire Council has now launched a consultation on the future of post-16 provision at the comprehensive, which suspended entry into the sixth form for two years in September 2022.

The overall number of pupils on Boroughbridge High’s roll has been falling for a number of years. A range of views will be sought before a final decision on closure is made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public meeting has also been arranged to be held at Boroughbridge High School at 6pm on Thursday February 8 before the consultation closes on March 1.

Boroughbridge High School

Coun Annabel Wilkinson said: “Boroughbridge High School has worked in collaboration with King James’s School, Knaresborough to ensure that students have access to a wide post-16 offer and to try to maintain sixth form provision at the school.

“However, the school have identified that a decline in pupil numbers has made it more difficult to maintain viable sixth form class sizes in terms of quality of experience, subject breadth and financial viability.

“I would urge parents and residents of the Boroughbridge community to share their views during the consultation period.”