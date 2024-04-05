Bradford Girls Grammar School: Plan to install almost 600 solar panels on roof of school is approved
Bradford Girls Grammar School is one of the largest of the schools in Bradford to be involved in a scheme to increase the amount of renewable energy generated by school buildings.
Bradford Diocesan Academy Trust is working with Solar for Schools – which helps install panels on educational buildings – for the project that will involve most of its Bradford district schools.
The application for panels on Bradford Girls Grammar will see 590 photovoltaic panels installed on the flat and pitched roofs of the school buildings, with a total generation capacity of approximately 255kWp.
The application said: “It is considered that the proposed installation would only enhance the school building and appeal of being a modern learning centre looking towards the future and creating a vision of sustainability for students.”
The plans have now been approved by Bradford Council, with planning officers saying: “The provision of renewable and low carbon energy is central to the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.
“There is strong national policy support for the development of renewable energy sources, including solar power, to ensure the country has a secure energy supply, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
