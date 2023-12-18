A composer's legacy is bringing the sound of song to schools and now communities across Yorkshire as they join together as one.

Dr Richard Shephard, a former head of music at York Minster and headmaster of the Minster School, died in 2021 at the age of 71.

Now a foundation in his memory, having raised over £10,000 in its Christmas campaign, has been given a boost on its way to delivering weekly lessons to 10,000 children a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Richard Shephard Music Foundation (RSMF), taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge, has doubled its fundraising of £5,000 with match funding from partners – taking it to £11,000 with Gift Aid under its festive campaign.

The late Dr Richard Shephard of York Minster and the Minster School

Charity chief executive Cathy Grant said this will go a long way to furthering the foundation's ambitions, creating opportunities for children with music lessons in school.

“Not everybody is academic or sporty and, for many of these children, when the music arrives, it's right up their street,” she said. “It's broadening the curriculum and the horizons for children in our region.

“This is about finding that love and passion for music at a young age, and seeing where they can take that for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The foundation's aims are rooted in a belief that music can start to generate rich social, cultural, and economic benefits for children right across the region.

Children from Ryedale Primary Choir sing to passengers on the NYMR 'Santa Special' at Pickering station, an initiative of the Richard Shephard Music Foundation.

As well as organising summer events, such as its Make Music Day, the foundation also has holiday clubs while its Schools Programme already delivers weekly lessons to 5,000 children.

The goal is to double this by 2026 and now, for its festive fundraiser, children have been joining together to spread festive cheer.

There have been events at Christmas markets, Selby Abbey, and York city centre, with song and traditional carols and even The Star Carol, written by Dr Shephard himself, keeping his music alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a really fun few weeks," said Ms Grant. "People were so pleased to see the children singing, it brings such a difference to communities.

"And it's really important to give kids the performing opportunity, away from the classroom."

Research shows that music plays a key role in children's development, the charity outlines. Alongside social skills, confidence and coordination, there is listening and creativity.

The foundation's aim is to address inequality of access to music and bring the "many benefits" of music to children from a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are told by schools that the music is inspiring and engaging children in lessons," said Ms Grant.