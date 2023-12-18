Christmas campaign shares musical cheer under legacy of late York Minster composer
Dr Richard Shephard, a former head of music at York Minster and headmaster of the Minster School, died in 2021 at the age of 71.
Now a foundation in his memory, having raised over £10,000 in its Christmas campaign, has been given a boost on its way to delivering weekly lessons to 10,000 children a year.
The Richard Shephard Music Foundation (RSMF), taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge, has doubled its fundraising of £5,000 with match funding from partners – taking it to £11,000 with Gift Aid under its festive campaign.
Charity chief executive Cathy Grant said this will go a long way to furthering the foundation's ambitions, creating opportunities for children with music lessons in school.
“Not everybody is academic or sporty and, for many of these children, when the music arrives, it's right up their street,” she said. “It's broadening the curriculum and the horizons for children in our region.
“This is about finding that love and passion for music at a young age, and seeing where they can take that for the future.”
The foundation's aims are rooted in a belief that music can start to generate rich social, cultural, and economic benefits for children right across the region.
As well as organising summer events, such as its Make Music Day, the foundation also has holiday clubs while its Schools Programme already delivers weekly lessons to 5,000 children.
The goal is to double this by 2026 and now, for its festive fundraiser, children have been joining together to spread festive cheer.
There have been events at Christmas markets, Selby Abbey, and York city centre, with song and traditional carols and even The Star Carol, written by Dr Shephard himself, keeping his music alive.
"It's been a really fun few weeks," said Ms Grant. "People were so pleased to see the children singing, it brings such a difference to communities.
"And it's really important to give kids the performing opportunity, away from the classroom."
Research shows that music plays a key role in children's development, the charity outlines. Alongside social skills, confidence and coordination, there is listening and creativity.
The foundation's aim is to address inequality of access to music and bring the "many benefits" of music to children from a young age.
"We are told by schools that the music is inspiring and engaging children in lessons," said Ms Grant.
"It's also our musical heritage - so the future of the music in our region is from a diverse background, and not just about who has access to music. It's really coming to fruition now,” she added. “We are at a stage where it is growing quite sustainably."