Claims that teacher had sex with pupil dismissed as ‘hearsay’ and ‘fantasy’

A teacher has been told he will not be banned from the classroom, after allegations that he had sex with a pupil were dismissed as “hearsay” and “fantasy”.

Melior Community Academy in Scunthorpe

Thomas Moody was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the teenager over a six-month period, when he was working as a teacher at Melior Community Academy in Scunthorpe.

A Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct hearing was told the pupil alleged that Mr Moody had “visited her at home” and they “had sex in his car”, after they began exchanging personal messages in October 2017.

Mr Moody strongly denied the allegation that he had been in a relationship with the pupil and it “was simply not true”.

The misconduct panel ruled the allegation that he had met her outside of school on numerous occasions and had sex with her, could not be proven as there was “insufficient evidence”.

The pupil and two of her classmates had made the allegation, but the misconduct panel stated that none of them gave evidence at the hearing and many of the claims made by the classmates were “hearsay”.

One of the girls also changed her statement before the hearing, claiming there was “a possibility that my words were either inaccurate, unverified or taken under a time of intense pressure”.

The pupil’s father gave evidence at the hearing and said he “didn’t believe they were having a sexual relationship”, after he questioned her at length and went through her phone.

He said “it was possible” that the allegation was “borne out of fantasy” because she had a crush on Mr Moody.

However, the panel also found the teacher had failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with the teenager and one of her classmates, as they exchanged messages after the allegation came to light in April 2018 and he resigned.

He sent one message to a pupil which stated: “I cannot describe how sad I am to not see you guys every day, but I want updates” .

Mr Moody also told the girl: “If anyone questions about u guys having my email or number whatever jus say no…a slip of th3 tongue from either of u could cost me my job!”

The panel ruled that his conduct was “unacceptable” and it “may bring the profession into disrepute”.