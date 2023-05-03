Yorkshire school with more than 1,500 pupils slammed as 'inadequate' by inspectors

A Yorkshire academy school with more than 1,500 pupils has been slammed by inspectors who found widespread truancy and poor behaviour affecting learning.

Co-op Academy Grange, Haycliffe Lane, Bradford, is a mixed school with 1,533 pupils between the ages of 11 and 16 attending.

On November 22 and 23, 2022, the school was inspected by Ofsted – with a report published on May 2, 2023.

In the report, inspectors said poor behaviour and truancy was frequent within the school.

"In too many lessons, pupils’ learning is disrupted by the poor behaviour of their peers”, the report stated.

"Pupils do not achieve as well as they should.”

Pupils miss important learning because of their low attendance or poor behaviour according to inspectors.

"As a result, too many pupils have gaps in their knowledge which slow their future learning”, the report said.

Leaders, including those with responsibility for governance and the trust board, have not done enough to address the weaknesses of the school since it joined the trust according to Ofsted inspectors.

"The behaviour of a significant number of pupils disrupts the experience of others”, the report continued.

"There are too many lessons where pupils are removed from lessons because of poor behaviour.

"In addition, some pupils truant from their lessons.

"During social times, pupils’ behaviour falls well below leaders’ expectations.

"The frequency of poor behaviour, and the proportion of pupils misbehaving, is overwhelming for pastoral staff.

"Staff report that instances of violence between pupils are frequent.

"Bullying does occur in this school.”

Vulnerable pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are more likely to be suspended than their peers at the school.

"Leaders have not addressed the causes of higher rates of suspension for these pupils” according to inspectors.

Pupils in the early stages of learning to read receive good support and “knowledgeable staff help pupils to catch up”.

Leaders have prioritised personal, social and health education in all year groups and pupils talk with increasing confidence about issues such as equality.

Inspectors found the school safeguarding team is well trained.

Ofted has now put together a list of improvements the school must make.

It will be inspected again within the next 30 months at any time.

A spokesperson for Co-Op Academies Trust said: “Our Ofsted inspection took place in November 2022, and was published on 2nd May. Before the inspection, we were already in the process of making considerable changes at Co-op Academy Grange, this has now been accelerated. A new Headteacher, Mr Alex Jeffrey was appointed the week before the inspection, and has made fast and impactful improvements since then. Mr Brian Kelly an Executive Headteacher for the Trust will be working with and supporting Mr Jeffrey.

"We need to raise the ambition of the community starting with student behaviour being the top of our agenda, and we have rolled out a new Behaviour Policy in December 2022 which has already seen very positive results, for example, behaviour incidents are down 40% since November. We are looking to expand the pastoral team to give more capacity and ensure the highest standards of expectations in this area. As of last month, we have a full leadership team with specialists in attendance, behaviour, and quality of education supported by the Trust.