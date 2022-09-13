Department for Education reveals plans for schools to close for Queen’s funeral
The Government has confirmed that schools will be advised to close for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19.
A spokesperson for the Department for Education told Local Democracy Reporters: “As with other bank holidays we would expect the schools to close for the day of the Queen’s Funeral.”
Some schools have already started putting out messages confirming the closure, however, not all have leading to some questions from parents.
Giles Academy near Boston tweeted on Monday to say: “Please note that Giles Academy will be closed on Monday 19th September 2022 for the State Funeral, which will be a bank holiday.”
In a statement confirming the bank holiday over the weekend, the Government said it would “allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning”.
The funeral on Monday will begin at 11am at Westminster Abbey.