Developer submits plans to build more than 200 homes on land next to Yorkshire school

A developer wants to build 227 homes on land next to a school in Yorkshire.

Crest Nicholson Operations Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council, seeking per mission to build the homes on land next to Old Earth Primary School at Lower Edge Road in Elland.

The full application – number 23/01229/FUL, which can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal – also details proposals for car parking, open space, landscaping and infrastructure, including access from Lower Edge Road, Elland.

In one of a number of supporting documents, STEN Architecture, for the applicants, say the housing scheme will provide a mix of properties which will meet local housing needs.

The site off Lower Edge Road, Elland, is next to Old Earth school. Picture: Google

Planned are eight one-bedroom homes, eight two-bedroom homes, 88 three-bedroom homes, 103 four-bedroom homes and 20 five-bedroom homes.

According to the statement, 45 will be classed as “affordable” – all the one- and two-bedroom homes, 23 of the three-bedroom homes and six of the four-bedroom homes.

“The variety of housing includes apartments, terraces, semi-detached and detached dwellings,” says the statement.

The site includes an existing power pylon and associated cables, this constraint determining the arrangement of streets, buildings, green spaces, and planting, according to STEN Architecture.

Homes and plots have parking alongside or to the front of dwellings, a mixed car parking arrangement allowing for landscaping in the street to compliment green spaces and infrastructure, they say. The site will include a play area.

A planning policy statement compiled by ID Planning and submitted with the application says the site is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan, which was adopted by the council in the spring.

This stated the site has an indicated capacity of 248 dwellings, and with 227 proposed, the statement arguing the principle of residential development is therefore acceptable. A transport assessment concludes there would be “no adverse impact” on local roads, claims ID Planning.

In a letter to residents in the summer, ID Planning wrote: “Plans also include significant landscaping and planting, including retaining and enhancing boundary planting to protect residential amenity. A central green space will create attractive walking routes through the site including new native trees and planting.