Education leaders hail 'much needed' boost with 39 schools in Yorkshire to be rebuilt

Pledges to rebuild and renovate dozens of school settings across Yorkshire have been hailed a "much needed boost" in ensuring children secure the best start in life.

Earlier this month the Department for Education (DfE) announced the details of its capital schools funding, with hundreds of millions in additional funding for the region.

Some 39 more school settings are to see renovation projects across Yorkshire, including 11 in Calderdale, five in Leeds and four in Wakefield, on top of 21 already announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also promises over raised budgets for the next academic year totalling £360m, with extra support for disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs. Now, as school leaders take stock over the impact of change, those promised a rebuild say this has long been a major priority.

Children play hop scotch at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' Oulton Academy, formerly Royds Academy, is part of Falcon Education Academies Trust. Chief executive Anne-Marie Holdsworth said the funding was "much needed".

"It is the best Christmas present possible," she said, adding that better buildings held the power to transform children's education. "We have already carried out a lot of work for the feasibility study to determine the scope of works and can’t wait to get the work started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key pledges announced by the DfE this month included an increase of £268m for Yorkshire's mainstream schools for 2023-24, bringing budgets to £4.47bn. For pupils with special educational needs and disabilities funding support would rise by £92m, while pupil premium will increase five per cent to support the educational outcomes of disadvantaged pupils.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, making the announcement, said investment would "transform" schools across Yorkshire to ensure they are fit for the future: “The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the School Rebuilding Programme, dozens of schools across Yorkshire are to benefit. Ambitions are for the new buildings to be more energy efficient and net-zero in operation, replacing old facilities with new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

Helen Channing is principal of Roseberry Academy in Great Ayton near Stokesley, North Yorkshire. The school building is widely used by the whole community, she said, with wrap-around childcare, ballet, fitness clubs and karate lessons on evenings and in the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise that a great school is at the heart of its community and are excited that our new school building will provide an amazing facility for all," she said.