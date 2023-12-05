Every Yorkshire university ranked in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 are in and out of eight Yorkshire universities, two stood out in the UK top 10.

In the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, two Yorkshire universities have emerged as frontrunners in the UK, out of more than 1,400 institutions for 2024, showcasing their steadfast commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

The University of Sheffield leads the pack, securing an 7th position nationally and 24th place globally.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We are immensely proud that our efforts to make the University of Sheffield more sustainable are being recognised. Together with our global top 50 placement in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, this ranking shows that we are not simply ticking ‘green’ boxes; we are making substantial progress at embedding social and environmental sustainability into the whole university.”

The rankings assess the various approaches universities adopt to address the most pressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) challenges globally.

These encompass aspects such as the impact and teaching of environmental research, net-zero objectives, and emissions reduction efforts.

The rankings also take into consideration factors like employability outcomes, equality, health, and wellbeing.

Transparency and openness in university governance are also integral components evaluated in this comprehensive assessment.

“We are equipping our students with the knowledge, skills and education they will need to overcome the global environmental and social challenges we face, while also undertaking leading research into a wide range of sustainability issues that will help us protect our planet and provide clean growth for the future,” Prof Lamberts added, “It is very important to us that the way the University operates is in line with our teaching and research, helping to support a sustainable city and region.”

The university also achieved high ranks for Health and Wellbeing (10th globally), Governance (17th), and Social Impact (20th).

Following closely is the University of York, securing the 9th spot in the UK rankings.

However, another Yorkshire university isn’t on the list until 40th place, where the University of Huddersfield is ranked - the establishment also ranked at 205th in the global results.

Out of the UK results the Yorkshire universities ranked as follows for sustainability:

7 - The University of Sheffield

9 - University of York

40 - University of Huddersfield

41 - University of Leeds

44 - University of Hull

51 - University of Bradford

83 - Sheffield Hallam University