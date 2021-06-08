Find out how Yorkshire universities ranked in the top 130 UK annual league table

A total of 10 universities across Yorkshire and the Humber feature in the Complete University Guide (CUG) 2022 top 130 rankings for universities in the UK.

First placed regionally was the University of York in 18th, moving up four places in the national league table from last year.

The University of Leeds followed after being placed 20th in the UK, down four places, while the University of Sheffield was the third institute in the region to make it into the top 30, ranked 24th - up four places from last year.

10 universities across Yorkshire and the Humber feature in the Complete University Guide (CUG) 2022 top 130 rankings for universities in the UK. Photo credit: PA

Professor Charlie Jeffery, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, said: “We are pleased to have risen in both the regional and national league tables.

“Whilst league tables only give a glimpse of all the hard work of our staff and students, these results show how we continue to offer excellent teaching, learning and student support here at York and that student experience is at the heart of everything we do.”

Patrick O'Donnell, President of University of York Students' Union, added: “I am pleased that York has been recognised in this way and this achievement truly reflects the vibrant, supportive and inclusive community we have at York.

Pictured, the University of York campus. The institute came first regionally and 18th nationally, moving up four places in the national league table from last year. Photo credit: JPIMedia

“Despite the challenges faced over the last year, students and staff have worked together to ensure that campus life has continued to thrive.”

The annual league table is aimed at guiding prospective students in their higher education decision making.

The main league table is based on criteria including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

Nationally the University of Oxford came out on top, the University of Cambridge in second place while the London School of Economics and Politics moved up one place from last year to rank in third.

Professor Charlie Jeffery, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of York. Photo credit: SWNS

Across the region the fourth highest ranked institute was the University of Huddersfield, in 55th place, down two places in the national league table from last year.

Sheffield Hallam University (66th), The University of Hull (70th), The University of Bradford (85th), York St John University (106th), Leeds Beckett University (113th), and Leeds Trinity University (124th).

Simon Emmett, the chief executive for the CUG, said: “The 2022 CUG league tables will serve as a valuable guide to even more actively researching students this year.

"My hope is that these rankings will help them make the right decisions as they consider their higher education options."

The University of Leeds followed placed 20th in the UK, down four places from last year. Photo credit: JPIMedia

The annual rankings guide, which has been running for 25 years. has three main categories that it focuses on every year: the main University league table; the Arts, Music and Drama University League and a subject league table.

Of all the subject league tables, Law, Medicine and Computer Science were the most popular with students over the last year.

The picture across Yorkshire

- The University of York: 18th - up four places from last year

- The University of Leeds: 20th - down four places

- The University of Sheffield: 24th - up four places

- The University of Huddersfield: 55th - down two places

- Sheffield Hallam University: 66th - up one place

- The University of Hull: 70th - down six places

- The University of Bradford: 85th - down 16 places

- York St John University: 106 - down 3 places

- Leeds Beckett University: 113th - up five places

- Leeds Trinity University: 124th - down two places

The national picture

1. The University of Oxford - up one place from last year

2. The University of Cambridge - down one place

3. London School of Economics and Politics - up one place

4. The University of St. Andrews - down one place

5. Durham University - up two places

6. Imperial College London - down one place

7. Loughborough University - down one place

8. UCL (University College London) - up two places

9. University of Bath

10. University of Warwick - up one place

