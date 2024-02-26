As reported, Venn Academy Trust has agreed to buy Gordon Street Police Station, off Boulevard, from Humberside Police. It will provide new accommodation for The Sullivan Centre, which caters for young people who cannot attend their usual school because of their medical or mental health needs.

At present, The Sullivan Centre is housed in a neighbouring building in Boulevard, alongside The Venn Boulevard Centre. Terry Johnson, who chairs the trust, said a move to the police station would open up 40 more places for children who need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson said the centre had been operating at maximum capacity for some time. “Historically The Sullivan Centre has been without a long-term, permanent site, having previously been sited on the NHS estate, rooms in a children’s centre, using rooms in a special school and currently using space on the Venn Boulevard Centre site,” he added.

Gordon Street Police Station, in Gordon Street, Hull. Picture is from Google Street View, available for all LDRS partners to use.

“The Venn Sullivan Centre, Health and the Medical Needs Education Service provides classroom-based learning and therapeutic intervention for pupils who are to unwell too attend school. The Gordon Street site would provide room for both short-term pupils and pupils with an education, health and care plan, as well as therapy and counselling rooms and outdoor play space for pupils. Venn is also looking at ways The Sullivan Centre could support the local community through a range of after-school activities.”

Details of the Trust’s plans come after the Police and Crime Commissioner approved the sale of the west Hull police station for £350,000. Campaigners had hoped to block the move, arguing that the station was the oldest in Hull, had benefited from a £1.3m refurbishment in 2008, and could help to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area.