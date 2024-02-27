Free art for children

Awarded the title of Britain’s most popular published artist by the prestigious Fine Art Trade Guild, Lucy created the Artist Activity Packs in response to numerous approaches from schools and a desire to encourage the next generation of artists.

“I know from my own experience the wonderful benefits that art can offer when you are growing up,” said Lucy. “It allows expression and an escape from stress. It can also lead to further education and employment opportunities and, of course, is great fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former teacher herself, Lucy knows the vital role that educators play in inspiring children to pick up a crayon, pen or paintbrush and begin what can be a lifelong love of art.

Enjoy art with Britain's most popular published artist

The thread running through the packs is Lucy’s own story and the inspiration she has taken from Northern landscapes including the Yorkshire Moors and Dales. From growing up in Middlesbrough, travelling the world and then returning to settle in North Yorkshire, opening galleries and becoming established as a popular artist.

The packs start at Key Stage 1 level, with fun activities including spot the difference and word searches that encourage infants to think about the world around them and how it can inspire art.

By Key Stage 3 teenagers are asked to consider texture and perspective, introduced to colour theory and encouraged to develop their own style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know there are many excellent teachers out there who will have their own innovative ideas on how to engage students in art,” said Lucy. “I hope these packs can complement that, perhaps spark some new ideas that children can try in the classroom and at home.”