All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Garden Mills: £5.8m plan to turn historic Yorkshire mill into 'education centre' is approved

A £5.8 million plan to bring a Yorkshire mill building back into use has been approved.
By Chris Young
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

Garden Mills, a five-storey building off Thornton Road, in Bradford, is currently “mothballed” and used for storage by owners Bradford College. Late last year, the Government announced the college would be one of many across the country to be awarded cash to boost their facilities.

This spring, the college submitted a planning application to refurbish the building to create a new higher education centre. The application has now been approved by Bradford Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the building’s refurbishment, the approved plans will also allow for the creation of an enclosure for air source heat pumps, which will be used to heat the Victorian building and replace the mill’s current gas fired boilers.

Most Popular
Garden MillsGarden Mills
Garden Mills

The application described the mill as being in “poor condition, with ageing building fabric, life expired services and tired internal finishes.” It said there were also accessibility issues related to the building’s current layout.

The work will create science laboratories, a prep-room, six higher education digital IT labs, an ophthalmic dispensing suite, clinical suite, a real-life work environment with consulting/testing booths, and a collaboration space alongside academic teaching spaces.

Related topics:YorkshireBradfordGovernmentBradford CouncilVictorian