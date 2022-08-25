GCSEs: Market Weighton School students achieve fantastic results, despite disruption
Students and parents are celebrating some fantastic achievements at The Market Weighton School,where despite the disruption over the past two years and the return of formal exams, many studentsachieved the top grades.
Top of the class of 2022 was Charlotte achieving six grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7 and two grade 6s.
Charlotte is heading to Wyke College to study Maths, Geography and Biology A-levels.
Many other students achieved the top grades with many progressing to study at Wyke College and all students secured a college place or apprenticeship.
Most Popular
Mr Harrison, Headteacher at The Market Weighton School, said: “Many students have achieved grades as high as any in previous year and in some cases those who have been impacted most following the periods of lockdown have still managed to achieve good grades and can move on to College.
"These students have been well supported by staff and parents and we are equally proud of these results.”