GCSEs: Market Weighton School students achieve fantastic results, despite disruption

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top of the class of 2022 was Charlotte achieving six grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7 and two grade 6s.

Charlotte is heading to Wyke College to study Maths, Geography and Biology A-levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many other students achieved the top grades with many progressing to study at Wyke College and all students secured a college place or apprenticeship.

Some of the Market Weighton School students who picked up their GCSE results.

Mr Harrison, Headteacher at The Market Weighton School, said: “Many students have achieved grades as high as any in previous year and in some cases those who have been impacted most following the periods of lockdown have still managed to achieve good grades and can move on to College.