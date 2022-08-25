GCSEs: Outstanding results provide a strong foundation for Sixth Form at Pocklington School
Pocklington School’s Fifth Year students are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results, giving them a strong foundation for their Sixth Form studies.
The results are a fitting reflection of this cohort’s mature response to flexible ways of working.
Students achieved an incredible set of results, with a fifth of all grades being awarded at the top GCSE grade 9, 39% at grades 9/8 and 59% at grades 9 to 7. There were some remarkable personal achievements; 75% of students gained at least one grade 9/8 and 41% achieved at least five of these top grades.
The breadth of the students’ success gives them a broad range of options to choose from for sixth form study; a third of students achieved grade 9 to 7 grades in at least nine different subjects.
Inaayat Hashim, Head of Middle School, said: “I am proud of this group.
"They have adapted, co-operated, collaborated, learned, revised and communicated in ways that demonstrate what we are about as a school.
"What they have learned – above the grades they achieve on paper – will stand them in good stead for Sixth Form and beyond.”
Izzy Rowley reflected on her time as a whole: “Having been at Pocklington School for 10 years, I am thrilled to be staying for Sixth Form, to try to achieve my dream of becoming a farm vet.
"I can’t wait for September, for the hockey season to start again and to experience life in Sixth Form.
"Pocklington School has given me a huge breadth of experience: Duke of Edinburgh, public speaking, debating, science competitions, maths challenges as well as the huge variety of sport.”
Jason Lau, a boarder from Hong Kong, said: “For the two years I have been at Pocklington School, the teachers and my friends have always been there to support me through the experience.
"The resources and community spirit at Pocklington School are indispensable for the growth of all students.”
Charlie Hutchinson, who is planning to study languages in the Sixth form, said: “My time at Pock so far has helped me to discover areas of study I previously had no interest in - I have studied many subjects I had never even considered before."