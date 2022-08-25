Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 56% of Woldgate pupils achieved the top A grades (Grade 9 to 7) or equivalent, which is a huge achievement, with 96% of pupils achieving at least a Grade C (Grades 9 to 4) or equivalent.

The school is particularly proud that 88% of pupils achieved at least a Grade C in English (Grades 9 to 4) and just under 80% of pupils achieved a Grade C in Maths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linzi Hull, Head of Upper School, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our pupils and the results today reflect the hard work that they have demonstrated throughout their journey at Woldgate School.

Woldgate School students check out their GCSE exam results.

"Our pupils certainly demonstrated their character this with the resilience they have shown over the past two years.

"We wish all of our pupils the very best for the future and we look forwarding to welcoming many back within the Sixth Form in September.”

Headteacher Luke Sloman said: “Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life recently, our Year 11 students and their families have not allowed this to deter them from working hard over the last two years, and striving to do their very best.

"On behalf of our pupils and parents, I would like to thank my colleagues at Woldgate School, who have supported our Year 11 pupils throughout this period, and helped them to achieve these results.

"By working together as a school community within the Wolds Learning Partnership, our parents, teachers and support colleagues have ensured that our students have achieved the very best outcomes.”

A large proportion of Year 11 pupils go on to study at Woldgate Sixth Form College, part of the East Yorkshire Sixth Form, that also achieved the highest outcomes in the region this year.

Woldgate School Sixth Form College welcomes applications from Year 11 pupils from other schools, so contact Head of Sixth Form, Miss Smith, on [email protected] or 01759 302395 if you would like further information.