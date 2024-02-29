George Pindar School: Yorkshire secondary school partially closed due to 'extensive flooding' as pupils told to work online
George Pindar School on Moor Lane, Eastfield, in Scarborough, has been forced to close for years 8, 9 and 10 on Thursday.
A social media to parents released on Thursday morning said extensive flooding had caused the closures at the school which has around 675 pupils who attend daily.
Staff apologised to parents for any inconvenience but asked years 8, 9 and 10 not to attend – with work instead being implemented online.
Vulnerable children from the year groups may still attend school, staff said.
The school was most recently observed as requiring improvement in a 2022 Ofsted inspection.
The message in full read: “Urgent message. Please share.
“Due to extensive flooding, we are forced to close school to years 8, 9 & 10. Work will be online for these year groups.
“Years 7 & 11 should attend as usual.
“Any vulnerable children from years 8, 9 & 10 may still attend school.
“Apologies for the inconvenience.”
