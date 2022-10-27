Guiseley School was given planning permission for the venture by Leeds City Council at a meeting on Thursday.

The school’s leaders say the fence is a necessary safeguarding measure, as trespassers have been caught on the grounds on three occasions over the last two years, either trying to “gain access” to pupils or taking pictures of them.

Broken glass, syringes and dog mess have also been left behind on the fields, the school says.

Guiseley School has been given the go-ahead to put a 2.4m perimeter fence up around its boundary. Pictured is a CGI image of the fence.

But there were 26 public objections to the fence, with opponents saying the grounds are a vital community space that have been used by local residents outside school hours for generations.

Objectors’ other claims, that the level of consultation had been inadequate and the council hadn’t followed due planning process, were strongly denied by the local authority.

The school’s head, Paul Clayton, told the meeting: “I’m fully cognisant of the upset this has caused for our neighbours.

“It’s in no way our school’s desire to cause that upset. We need to do what’s in the best interests of our young people.”

Mr Clayton said safeguarding issues had “become more pressing in recent months.”

He added: “The school mitigates against the risks through additional staffing, both in teaching and associate staff.

“Real term funding reductions mean the school is unable to continue mitigating against the risks in this way.”

The dry stone walls and hedges that run along the school’s boundary will be retained, with the fence built just inside.

Planning officer Nigel Wren told the meeting the visual impact of the fence will be “extremely limited”.

A community use agreement, in place since the school was redeveloped in 2019, means the public will still have access to the grounds, but only at specific times, the meeting was told.

The fence gate will remain closed the rest of the time for safeguarding purposes, councillors heard.

Objector Chris Sharman told the meeting it would be “detrimental” for the community to lose access to the fields.

He said: “I’ve lived in the area for 20 to 25 years.

“It’s always been accessible to the community. Historically the use has been ongoing for about 50 years since the land was made into what it is today.

“It’s used heavily by people to do running, jogging, walking, lots of different activities.

“It’s not just the community, it’s people at the school using it (outside school hours) as well.”

Councillors, however, voted by majority verdict to approve the fence.