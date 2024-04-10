Guiseley School PTA to host fundraising pub quiz

Tickets costing just £5 are available for the event with doors opening at 7pm and the quiz beginning at 7.30pm.

Several local organisations have donated raffle prizes including vouchers, a chocolate and wine hamper, and tickets to a Guiseley AFC football match of the winner’s choice.

Andrew Thomson, Chair of Guiseley Parent Teacher Association, said: “We have had a really positive response so far from parents, teachers and friends of the school. Tickets are available to buy for parents via ParentPay and we are aiming to be fully booked.

Guiseley School

“The event provides a wonderful opportunity for the school community to come together for a few hours of fun in aid of a great cause.

“It marks the launch of an exciting campaign to boost the funds available to deliver the long awaited 3G pitch and help us to enhance other facilities available to our students.

“We are grateful for the generosity of local businesses who have provided some brilliant raffle prizes. Additional contributions to the raffle would be greatly appreciated. These can be dropped off at school reception or brought along on the night.”