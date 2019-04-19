Harrogate boy nears dream to dance at world famous Royal Ballet School

A young dancing star from Harrogate has been offered a place at one of the world’s greatest ballet schools, provided he can find support to fund his study.

Luca Phoenix, 10, who has been dancing since the age of four, has been bewitched by the prospect of formal stage training since watching the Billy Elliot movie. Having now secured one of just 12 spots at the prestigious Royal Ballet School, competing against 1,000 hopefuls, that hope is within his reach.

But the fees top £33,000 a year, and his family, ineligible for Government grants, has reached out to seek support so that he can realise his dream.

This, say his parents Sarah and David Phoenix, is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him.

“When Luca was seven years old he watched Billy Elliot for the first time and realised that there were schools he could attend to learn ballet,” said Ms Phoenix. “It’s all he has every wanted to do since then so to be offered a place means everything to him. Our whole family are absolutely delighted.”

Luca, inset, a student at Western Primary School in the town, was born in Harrogate but moved to Beijing in China as a young child when his parents, both teachers, took up work abroad. When, aged six, his family relocated to Kuala Lumpur, he stepped up his training and his talent was recognised by a teacher who fast-tracked him through his grades.

Last summer the Phoenix family, including his younger sister, returned to Harrogate so that he could take up a place with The Academy of Northern Ballet in Leeds and The Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associate programme in Manchester. He hopes now to take up his place at The Royal Ballet School’s lower school, White Lodge in Richmond Park in September.

The Government does offer UK students means-tested support for fees but Luca, because he has been living overseas, does not qualify. As well as the fees of £33,000, the family must cover the cost of ballet shoes, uniform, music lessons and trips home. They are now seeking additional support and have urged sponsors to contact the school.

“To imagine that he will be training in the same place as Darcey Bussell, Anthony Dowell and Edward Watson is incredible,” said Ms Phoenix. “We will miss him terribly when he goes away to school but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity so he has our full support.”