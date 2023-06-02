Urgent repairs need to be made to the building described as “the historic heart of the University of Huddersfield.”

The Ramsden Building is adjacent to the Huddersfield Ring Road and dates back to the 19th Century. It is recognisable due to its towers, turrets and distinctive Victorian Gothic appearance. The building was named after Sir John William Ramsden who is hailed as one of the founders of Huddersfield.

The Grade II Listed building was opened in 1883 as Huddersfield Technical School and Mechanics’ Institute. It was officially opened on July 7 by the Duke of Somerset – father-in-law of Sir Ramsden.

The central pinnacle – an octagonal lantern structure with a metal finial on top that sits on the roof of the building – needs restoring. It has deteriorated over the years with age and weather damage.

The Ramsden Building at the University of Huddersfield

It had already been noted that the globe-shaped wrought iron finial was leaning to one side with this investigated earlier this year. The investigation revealed that many of the rivets holding the finial together are missing and that it had also suffered weathering and decay.

An application for listed building consent has been submitted by the university to Kirklees Council. This requests permission for the removal and reinstatement of the historic pinnacle, and a decision is expected to be made by July 6.

The application says: “The Pinnacle clearly has a limited life span and we are looking to revive the old skills, and as far as practicable reinstate it to its former glory, including replacing the decayed timbers in oak including renewing the tracery; re-slating the entire fleche in Westmoreland slate; replacing defective leadwork; and replacing the defective components of the exposed finial with new rivetted iron.

“The nature of such works mean that it is not viable under current health and safety legislation to do it in situ when there is a safer alternative. We have therefore opted to take down the finial by crane to have the work done in a joiners shop.

“Separation is complicated and there are uncertainties as to how the different stages are connected, but we would be under the supervision of structural engineers throughout. Naturally, protection would be applied to the frustum whilst the pinnacle is absent.