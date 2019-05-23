How Sheffield is engineering the future with UK-leading £124m investment

Sheffield University has been named the best in the UK for income and investment in engineering research after generating £124m in funding in 12 months.

New figures released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency show Sheffield has overtaken Imperial College London in top spot.

In 2017/18, the University attracted £124 million for engineering research from a range of organisations across the world, including funders such as Innovate UK, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, the European Commission and the European Regional Development Fund, as well as investment from industrial partners.

Engineering research at the University of Sheffield is delivered by the University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and its Faculty of Engineering.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “This is a monumental achievement for Sheffield. Having a university in the North of England leading in engineering research income and investment is a tremendous boost for the Northern Powerhouse as we seek to boost the aerospace, nuclear and manufacturing sectors and rebalance the UK economy. I would like to thank all our engineers and staff at our Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Faculty of Engineering for the hard work, innovation and creativity that has made this possible.”

Researchers are working on major projects such as the clean-up operations of the Fukushima and Chernobyl nuclear disasters.

A recent Centre for Cities report described the AMRC as a ‘jewel in the crown’ and a ‘nationally significant innovation asset’. The report, Parks and Innovation, found that its research and development, mostly carried out in the Sheffield City Region, has benefited not only the locality but also other parts of country.

It gives examples including the AMRC’s work with Rolls-Royce that de-risked a £100m investment in the North East, securing high value added jobs.

Brian Holliday, Managing Director for Siemens Digital Factory, said: “The University of Sheffield’s investment in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 has huge potential for both the UK and the Sheffield City Region. Investments such as this, complimented by the capabilities of the AMRC, make it easier for a company like Siemens to co-invest in these facilities and to jointly address advanced manufacturing challenges.”