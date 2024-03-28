Hull nursery donates Easter eggs to local care homes

One parent delivered multiple boxes of mini eggs chocolate to the care homes. The gesture was met with gratitude and excitement from the residents, who were delighted to receive the sweet treats.

Bright Horizons, a leading provider of high-quality early education and preschools, encourages community engagement as an integral part of their curriculum. The nursery believes in fostering social skills and empathy in children from a young age, teaching them the importance of supporting others.

Bright Horizons' commitment to children's wellbeing and development is reflected in their Bright Beginnings Curriculum. Designed by Early Years specialists, this enriching and wellbeing-focused curriculum places each child's happiness and wellbeing at its core. It builds upon the foundations of the government's Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, ensuring a holistic and personalised approach to support each child's progress.

Elderly resident with Easter Egg and Bright Horizons mascot

The Easter egg donation is just one example of the many community-focused activities organised by Bright Horizons Hull Kingswood Day Nursery and Preschool. The nursery actively seeks opportunities to engage with local organisations and contribute positively to the community.

Through initiatives like the Easter egg donation, the nursery continues to inspire children to become compassionate and caring individuals.