Kirklees Council has raised “major concerns” about government plans to turn Huddersfield student accommodation into housing for asylum seekers.

In Summer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that 168 students had been forced to make alternative living arrangements just weeks before the academic year began, as the Home Office had taken over the HD1 living complex to house asylum seekers.

The Home Office previously told the LDRS that it is working with local authorities to find alternative types of accommodation to reduce reliance on asylum hotels which are costing the taxpayer £8m per day. However, Kirklees Council has expressed concern around the plans for Huddersfield and says a number of “fundamental issues” need to be addressed before the government goes ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Since Home Office plans for an asylum dispersal site in Huddersfield were leaked in the summer, the council has engaged with government officials to understand the details of their project.

The flats were a short walk from the University of Huddersfield. An artist's impression of the new University of Huddersfield health campus to be built next to the ring road. (Image: AHR Architects Ltd)

“The council has raised a number of major concerns with the Home Office. These include the potential size and scale of the site, timescales and the immigration status of people who would be accommodated there. We have also questioned the potential implications on homelessness, community safety and the possibility of unaccompanied children being sent to the site.

“The council and its partners have a strong record of supporting people who are fleeing persecution. However, fundamental issues need to be addressed before the Home Office proceeds with its plans.

“This project is being led by the Home Office. Nevertheless, the council will continue to raise its concerns on behalf of local residents and communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We approached the Home Office for comment but received the same response as previously.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being put on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country over recent years.