Leeds football team scores funding from local homebuilder

Established in 2010, Danby Rovers FC has 40 registered players across three teams, playing in the West Riding County FA, Ability Counts League.

“Players have a wide range of both physical and mental disabilities which includes MS, CP, Autism, musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, visual impairment, learning difficulties, and mental conditions. All our players live in Leeds,” said Scott McLean, volunteer at Danby Rovers FC.

“For the player’s own wellbeing this is also hugely beneficial as the training or games offered every week are often the only means by which they can leave the house or represent the only means of socialising with others, which for them and their teammates is invaluable.

Scott Mclean and Redrow's Lyndsay Wilkinson

“The club has been affected by the rising cost of training facilities, lack of training equipment and kit. So, this donation is going to be a big help. Thank you to everyone at Redrow.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “Not only do we build communities here at Redrow, but we also support them too. So, we were only too happy to be able to donate funds to Danby Rover FC, I wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.”