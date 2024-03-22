Little Owls nurseries provide the highest number of of nursery places of any operator in Leeds across 24 centres.

According to their website, Little Owls look after more than 2900, 0 to 5 year olds each week.

“We are owned and run by Leeds City Council as a traded service for the families of Leeds to ensure sufficient childcare is available to all those that need it”, the website states.

In December, Leeds Council announced a review of council-managed children’s centres and Little Owls nurseries – based upon “sufficiency, need and financial viability”.

The proposals identified ways to save a further £58.4million in the year ahead alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings to deliver the required balanced budget.

This week, parents have been sent letters informing them at least three of the centres are set to close – with some believed to be expected to close by the summer.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds Council confirmed three sites are set to close “in order to make important savings whilst also having the least impact on nursery provision across the city as a whole”.

According to the letter – seen by the Yorkshire Post - all of the centres have been assessed in ‘CLOSE’, ‘EXPLORE’ or ‘RETAIN’ categories.

The three nurseries identified for potential closure are Kentmere, Chapel Allerton and Gipton North, the council confirmed.

The council said it is engaging with stakeholders and parents on the potential of changes prior to any formal decision being made and “will remain in contact with parents throughout this process”.

Parents of children currently at the nurseries affected took to social media outraged at the decision.

One said: “Absolutely gutted.

"The staff there are amazing.

“I’ve emailed the council to complain but doubt that will make a difference sadly.”

Another added: “My little girl starts school in September and I work full time.

"Going to find it difficult to find a nursery in the mean time. So frustrating.”

One woman said: “Why are the council closing nurseries at a time where nursery places are desperately needed!”

In December, the council said the financial difficulty being experienced across local government “reflects issues being felt nationally as a result of rising costs and demand for services, especially for looked after children, those with special care and education needs as well as for adult social care, together with an unfunded nationally-agreed pay increase for council staff”.

After previously calling the system of local government funding “broken”, the Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor James Lewis is clear that council services will have to change with the aim of avoiding the financial difficulties being currently experienced by councils around the country.

A 4.99% increase in council tax and higher council rents were also included in the authority's budget proposals along with further building closures across the city.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The proposals to review the council’s Little Owls nursery provision across the city were originally put before the council’s executive board in February.

“The initial outcome of this review has since identified three Little Owls nurseries from 24 which we are proposing to close in order to make important savings whilst also having the least impact on nursery provision across the city as a whole.

“We understand the concerns of parents and communities which could be affected by these proposals.

"Our Little Owls teams are happy to support parents to explore the availability of a place at another Little Owls nursery and Family Information Service can also advise on other providers in the area.