Parents have urged a Yorkshire council to delay a decision over possible nursery closures until after the general election.

A campaign was launched after Leeds City Council launched a review of Little Owls nurseries as part of cost-saving measures. Three of the centres – Kentmere, Chapel Allerton and Gipton North – were confirmed as at risk of closure.

Alternative providers could be found for another 12 of the nurseries as part of the review. The review is set to be discussed by the council’s executive board on June 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But parents said any decision should be delayed until after the July 4 general election because a change of government could alter the council’s financial situation.

Little Owls Nursery and Childrens Centre on Blake Grove, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

A spokesperson for Stop the Closure of Little Owls said: “Now the general election has been called July 4, the economic outlook for Leeds City Council may be in flux in the coming months. We call on Leeds City Council to hold off any firm decision on Little Owls nursery until after the general election.

“Closing or privatising nurseries is not the solution to the childcare crisis and it is not in line with the council’s stated desire to make Leeds a child-friendly city.”

Leeds City Council already delayed the possible closure of the three nurseries until August at the earliest in response to feedback from parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “As we have previously stated, we understand the concerns of parents, carers, staff and communities which could be affected by the proposals. These are proposals at this stage and we are continuing to engage with parents, carers and other stakeholders before any final decisions are made.”