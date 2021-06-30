Man banned from teaching after securing job at Yorkshire school with 'deliberate deception'

Royds Hall Community School

Muhammad Hussain was hired as a science teacher at Royds Hall Community School in Huddersfield in June 2019, during his Newly Qualified Teacher (NQT) year.

The 29-year-old, who completed the first two terms of his NQT year at the Oasis Academy in Oldham, provided his new employer with fraudulent copies of his end of term assessment documents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After concerns were raised about his teaching abilities in November 2019, a colleague contacted his former school and asked to view their copies of the assessment documents.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) reviewed the case and last month a professional conduct panel found the documents were “clearly different in multiple respects” and Mr Hussain had “deliberately provided false and misleading information”.

A TRA report states: “Mr Hussain's conduct amounted to a deliberate deception that was intended to present himself in a more favourable light.

“The nature and sheer number of changes made by Mr Hussain to the original versions of the assessments was extremely troubling.”

It adds: "Mr Hussain was solely responsible for these changes, which were clearly considered and would have taken some time to effect."

Mr Hussain, who did not attend the hearing, was suspended in November 2019 and he resigned shortly after disciplinary proceedings began.

In a letter to the TRA, he admitted he had “made the grave mistake of being dishonest”, adding: “Out of desperation I did the unthinkable”.