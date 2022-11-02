New 900 space school approved in Yorkshire with planned open date revealed

Trinity Academy St Edwards is already operating from temporary accommodation following delays, but the permanent school is set to open in September 2024.

It will accommodate 900 pupils aged 11-16 when at capacity, with 90 members of staff.

Trinity Academy, on the former Keresforth Centre off Broadway was originally scheduled to open in September 2021, but it was revealed that works had been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances, beyond the council’s control”.

A planning application was lodged in December, and a new opening date of September 2023 was earmarked.

The opening date of the Department of Education (DofE) funded school faced fresh delays after bats were discovered in the old NHS buildings which have now been demolished.

An officer report to BMBC’s planning board states that the school’s sports centre and pitches, main hall, dining space, library and ICT facilities may be available for community use.

Ten letters of objection were received, outlining concerns around a potential increase in traffic; “insufficient” pick up and drop off places leading to on street parking; loss of green space; and increased noise and disturbance.

The report adds: “The development would represent the effective and efficient re-use of previously developed land on a central site that is located near to Barnsley town centre that is preferred to a greenfield or green beltsite.”

Highways mitigation measures include pedestrian facilities across Keresforth Close.

The developer has proposed a further 26 pick up and drop off spaces, 64 in total, as well as 140 parking spaces to mitigate any parking or highways issues.

The report concludes that the need for secondary school places in the area attracts “substantial weight” to the scheme, “particularly in the context of theurgent need for additional places and the lack of alternative sites being available.

“The scheme also includes a sports hall, MUGA, Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) which will not only be of benefit to the school pupils but will be also open to the wider community outside of school hours.