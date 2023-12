As we approach the end of the year, we will be looking towards the new year as a way to prepare holidays and staycations with the family - here are the Yorkshire school holiday dates in 2024.

The school holidays for the new year have been published on various Yorkshire local authority websites. Some schools may have slightly different term dates to the dates we have provided, so it’s always best to check these with the school.

Academy schools, voluntary aided and foundation schools set all of their own dates and schools also set a further two professional development training dates of their own.

Each school will also be closed for five training days a year and training days are different for each school.

School holidays 2024 in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire

Christmas holiday: Monday 25 December 2023 to Monday 8 January 2024

Professional development training day: Monday 8 January 2024

Half term holiday: Monday 12 February 2024 to Friday 16 February 2024

Easter holiday: Monday 25 March 2024 to Friday 5 April 2024

Professional development training day: Monday 8 April 2024

Bank Holiday: Monday 6 May 2024

Half term: Monday 27 May 2024 to Friday 31 May 2024

Term ends: Monday 22 July 2024

Autumn term starts: Monday 2 September 2024

Professional development training day: Monday 2 September 2024

Half term holiday: Monday 28 October 2024 to Friday 1 November 2024

Christmas holiday: Monday 23 December 2024 to Friday January 3 2025

Wakefield

Christmas holiday: Monday 25 December 2023 to Friday January 5 2024

Spring half term holiday: Monday 12 February 2024 to Friday February 16 2024

Easter holiday: Monday 25 March 2024 to Friday 5 April 2024

Summer half term holiday: Tuesday 28 May 2024 to Friday 31 May 2024

Summer holiday: Tuesday 23 July 2024 to Friday August 30 2024

Autumn half term from Monday, August 28 to Friday, November 1 2024

Christmas holiday from Monday, December 23 2024 to Friday, January 3 2025

York

Monday December 27 2023 to Friday, January 5 2024

Monday, February 12 2024 to Friday, February 16 2024

Monday March 25 2024 to Thursday March 28 2024

Tuesday April 2 2024 to Friday April 5 2024

Tuesday, May 28 2024 to Friday May 31 2024

Tuesday July 23 2024 to Friday August 30 2024

Monday October 28 2024 to Friday November 1 2024

Monday December 23 2024 to Friday January 3 2025

Sheffield

Wednesday December 27 2023 to Friday January 5 2024

Monday, February 12 2024 to Friday, February 16 2024

Tuesday April 2 2024 to Friday April 12 2024

Tuesday, May 28 2024 to Friday May 31 2024

Wednesday July 24 2024 to Friday August 30 2024

Monday October 28 2024 to Friday November 1 2024

Monday December 23 2024 to Friday January 3 2025

Leeds

Christmas holiday Monday 25 December Friday 5 January

Half term Monday 12 February Friday 16 February

Easter holiday Friday 29 March Friday 12 April

Half term Monday 27 May Friday 31 May

Summer holidays Wednesday 24 July Friday 30 August

Half term Monday 28 October Friday 1 November

Christmas holiday Monday 23 December Friday 3 January 2025

East Riding of Yorkshire

End of term Christmas Holidays: Monday 25 December - Friday 5 January 2024

Spring half-term: Monday 12 February - Friday 16 February

End of term Easter Holidays: Monday 25 March - Friday 5 April

Summer half-term: Tuesday 28 May - Friday 31 May

Summer holiday: Monday 22 July to Friday August 30 2024

Autumn half-term: Monday 28 October - Friday 1 November