North Yorkshire primary school in Howardian Hills will close at end of month after last pupil left

A North Yorkshire village primary school with no remaining pupils will close at the end of this month, the council has confirmed.

Hovingham CE VC Primary School, in the Howardian Hills, has seen declining pupil numbers over several years.

Its last seven pupils transferred to other schools over the summer holidays.

The governing body of the school approached the county council during the autumn of last year to consult on a proposal to close the facility, after all pupils had transferred to other schools by the start of the new academic year in 2022.

A consultation on the proposed closure of the school was carried out by the county council to allow local people an opportunity to share their views.

A further statutory representation period ended in February. Following Tuesday’s decision, the formal closure will be put in place at the end of this month.

The 150-year-old school building’s future is now uncertain after the executive at North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) approved its closure at a meeting on Tuesday.

The school will formally close on March 31.

NYCC’s executive member for education and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close this school. It has been a long-standing institution among the local communities and will be greatly missed.

“North Yorkshire maintains more small, rural schools than any other local authority in the country.

"The stark reality is that many of our schools, particularly those in rural areas, are seeing pupil numbers reduce year-on-year.

“Low numbers not only make the school unviable to keep running, but also mean it is not always possible for leaders to provide children with a broad curriculum and high quality education.

"We have a duty to ensure every child has the best possible opportunity to succeed.”

NYCC said they wanted to assure communities every effort is being made to keep village primary schools open despite falling pupil numbers continuing to threaten the future of many rural schools.

The county has about 50 schools and academies with fewer than 50 pupils.

Coun Wilkinson continued: “The county council has made its views very clear that if small schools are to survive, then communities must remain sustainable and planning authorities must take this into account.”

