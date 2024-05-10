Schools have been urged to remain 'vigilant' after a con artist workman offered to go over their parking lanes with 'left-over paint' - before demanding huge payments.

Police said at least eight schools across North Yorkshire had been targeted with the same scam by a man who purported to be from the Highways Agency.

And as part of his ruse, he claimed to have "leftover line-painting material" and offered to touch up their parking bays and zebra crossings.

But after one school in the Hambleton area agreed to the apparent kind gesture, the man then demanded excessive payments for the work, which was substandard.

Police said the school refused to hand over any money and reported the white-skinned but tanned man, who is around 6ft tall and aged about 25 to 30.

And they later revealed that a further seven schools in the York and Scarborough areas had since contacted them to say they had also been targeted.