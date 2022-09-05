Northern Gas Networks expands Yorkshire apprenticeship scheme and will pay for trainees to learn to drive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gas distributor is advertising several new entry level positions across Yorkshire as part of the expansion of its training scheme.

Office-based administrative roles are included in the scheme as well as vacancies for maintenance operative trainees.

For the first time in five years, seven business support apprentices on two-year placements are being recruited alongside the gas technicians.

Freya Osment, electrical and instrumentation apprentice at Northern Gas Networks

Human resources director Lindsey Filer said: “Our operational apprenticeships have always been a really popular way for people to get their foot on the ladder of a career in the gas industry.

“But this year we’ve decided to open up even more opportunities in the administrative side of the business. We have offered such apprenticeships in the past, but we’ve focused on operational roles in recent years. We’re now looking to widen our talent pool by recruiting a diverse range of young people to join NGN in both hands-on and office-based roles.”

The gas distributor is looking for those with a ‘can do’ attitude who will enjoy working with customers, and for candidates from diverse backgrounds who haven’t considered a career in the energy sector before.

In addition to on-the-job training and the opportunity to undertake a qualification, trainees will be assigned a mentor to help and support them.

Twelve apprentice gas operatives are being recruited across the network, five network maintenance operatives will join in the Yorkshire and Teesside regions and the seven business support administrators will be based in Leeds.