Nursery leaders plead for more support as 200,000 children set to take up subsidised places

Figures released last week reveal nearly 200,000 two-year-olds across England have accessed places for 15 hours a week of subsidised childcare beginning this month – with more places expected to be confirmed in coming weeks.

Parents of youngsters aged nine months will be able to apply next month for funding under the second phase of the programme in September.

The Department for Education warned earlier this month that a “significant minority” of providers hold waiting lists of more than six months and is urging parents to look for places now.

But ministers have claimed the autumn roll-out is “on track” - predicting a further 15,000 places would be needed, an increase of one per cent.

They estimate a further 70,000 places will be required for September 2025 when working parents of all pre-school children aged from nine months will be entitled to 30 hours of state-funded care.

Nursery leaders have repeatedly warned of a lack of capacity in the childcare sector linked to shortages of staff and space amid confusion among parents about applications for places.

There has also been criticism of delays by councils in distributing £100m in government capital funding, including £10m in Yorkshire, designed to expand numbers of places by allowing providers to create additional capacity.

Purnima Tanuku, chief executive of the Huddersfield-based National Day Nurseries Association, said more support was needed from the government to tackle staff shortages, low rates of state funding for three and four-year-olds under existing entitlements and lack of capital for expansion.

“We are concerned that there’s not sufficient capital grant funding to support those providers who need it,” she said.

“We still don’t know how many councils have actually allocated this money or whether it is being fairly distributed.”

She added: “Members tell us that parents are confused with the offer and their expectations of ‘free’ childcare are not being met.

“The whole sector needs more support from the government in the form of better funding rates which cover at least their delivery costs, capital funding for those who need it and measures to boost the early years workforce which is currently shrinking.”

In a statement, the Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years said: “In September, there will be new babies needing new places and, with that, very distinctive environments.

“Childminders will be critical to getting that right but at the moment we see no evidence that childminder numbers are increasing.

“At the same time, childminders are still frustrated with how some local authorities are managing the scheme and delaying funding payments for April.”

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has said the new figures showed the government’s plans were working, enabling thousands of parents to return to work.